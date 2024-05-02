Massive sale at Amazon slashes up to $500 off latest laptops and MacBooks - here are the 7 deals I'd buy

I search the web almost every week and pick out the best laptop deals that are available and worth buying for multiple budgets and needs. There's usually a small selection at any one time, but Amazon is in the middle of a big laptop sale right now with dozens of great devices to choose from. I'm here to help narrow them down, with the seven top laptop deals I recommend at the mega-retailer.

The first and best option for most is this affordable Asus Vivobook 15 for $259.99 (was $329.99). It's a great price for a standard everyday laptop that will easily handle your basic computing needs, such as web browsing, sending emails, light admin work, streaming media and more.

If you're after more power then you've got several good options. The highlight is the MacBook Air M2 for $849 (was $1,049), which is a return to the record-low price for Apple's highly-rated premium laptop. For those who would prefer a Windows machine, this Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is down to $919.99 (was $1,449.99) - that's another lowest-ever price for a slick and powerful laptop with a stellar AMOLED display.

Find all of these offers and more below, including a super-cheap Chromebook and budget gaming laptop that I've picked out from the Amazon sale.

7 best laptop deals at Amazon

Asus Vivobook 15: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheap Windows laptop for all of your day-to-day needs then Amazon has this Asus Vivobook 15 on sale for a little under $300. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a decent level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks, and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough storage space for your most important files and applications. A bevvy of ports, lightweight design, and reasonable battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

Asus Chromebook C424: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook is a basic device but it's great value for money. It's a good buy if you have a budget of around $200 and need a cheap laptop for light use – such as general browsing and schoolwork. It has a 14-inch display, full-day battery life, and the lean Chrome OS, making it ideal for students or those always on the move.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, it's a smart investment at this price.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: was $549.99 now $409.99 at Amazon

Here's a solid mid-range laptop deal from the latest Amazon sale. This 15-inch Vivobook Go is a good all-rounder with its Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While that CPU is a little underwhelming, it's still perfectly fine for general everyday use, while the speedy RAM and storage will boost performance and load times.

Asus TUF Gaming F15: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Onto gaming laptops now with this cheap option from Asus. The TUF Gaming F15 is an entry-level device but it has enough power inside to run undemanding modern games such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact in 1080p. It can also comfortably handle old favorites, classics and indies. With its responsive 15.6 inch 144Hz display, Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it's the best cheap gaming laptop right now.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: was $1,449.99 now $919.99 at Amazon

This is a new record-low price for one of Samsung's premium Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops. The high-spec machine is last year's model, but it comes with the latest generation Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. You also get a responsive and slick 14-inch 3K AMOLED 120Hz display for a bright and crisp image. We awarded it four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro review.