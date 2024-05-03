These are the Star Wars discounts you've been looking for: great prices on both Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor for PS5 and Xbox

With May the 4th bringing another Star Wars day with it this weekend, there's perhaps no better time to jump into the Star Wars Jedi video game series - and you can do so for less right now thanks to price cuts on both games.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the bigger, more expansive sequel that came out in 2023. If you've yet to pick up this brilliant game, you can do so in the US for just $29.99 at Amazon on PS5, with the Xbox Series X version of the game being the same $29.99 price at Amazon. Both still have list prices of $69.99, so this is a hell of a discount.
If you want to start from the beginning, then there are some excellent prices on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the first game in the series. This can be had for less than 20 bucks on both platforms with the PS5 price being $19.79 at Walmart, and $19.75 at Amazon for the Xbox One (and thus Xbox Series X) version.
Today's best Star Wars game deals
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
The latest entry in the series, Survivor is a tremendous Star Wars video game. It's easy to jump into as a first port of call in the series, but if you've been holding off diving into the sequel, perhaps waiting for a great price, then the below deals are perfect for you.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - Survivor is the second entry in Cal Kestis’ thrilling saga, releasing last year, and offering a bombastic, excellent planet-hopping adventure. It's not the game's lowest-ever price sadly, but it's still extraordinary value for what you get.
Price check: Best Buy - $29.99 | Walmart - $30
UK price: Amazon - £27.99
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The same great price is on the Xbox Series X version of the game so if this is your platform of choice then you can take advantage of the same excellent value deal.
Price check: Best Buy - $29.99 | Walmart - $30
UK price: Amazon - £29.29
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
However, if you're new to the series and want to jump in from the beginning - we highly recommend this approach - then here are the latest deals on the first game.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5): was $30.95 now $19.79 at Walmart
Save $11 - At less than twenty dollars this is a superb price on one of the best Star Wars video game experiences you can get - and it's optimized for PS5 with this native version too.
Price check: Best Buy - 19.99 | Amazon - $22.30
UK price: Amazon - £16.95
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One, Xbox Series X): was $24.99 now $19.75 at Amazon
Save $5.25 - You can also get it for under $20 for Xbox which is a steal. Remember you'll get the boost in performance by playing it on the newer consoles too thanks to the Series X and Series S enhancement patch.
Price check: Walmart - $28.26
UK price: Amazon - £21.89
