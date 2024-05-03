Secretlab's special edition Stormtrooper and Empire Titan Evo chairs receive solid discounts ahead of Star Wars Day

With Secretlab's Spring Sale still ongoing for a few days, we felt it worthwhile to also highlight a couple of Star Wars special edition gaming chairs in the brand's Titan Evo lineup.

With May the 4th imminent, you can grab the Secretlab Titan Evo Stormtrooper special edition gaming chair for $594 (was $624). The same applies to the darker Empire special edition chair, also down to $594 while stocks last. And it's likely that they won't as Secretlab chairs tend to be among the most popular.

Today's best Secretlab Titan Evo Star Wars chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo (Stormtrooper Edition): was $624 now $594 at Secretlab

Save $30 - It's a small saving on paper, but it's always great to see Secretlab special edition chairs dip below that $600 mark. The Stormtrooper variant features a pleasing white-on-black color scheme with some lovely visual flourishes like the iconic Empire logo.

Secretlab Titan Evo (Empire Edition): was $624 now $594 at Secretlab

Save $30 - At the same price drop is the darker Empire edition chair. This features a more somber red-on-black tone more closely associated with the Empire's iconic color scheming.

We previously covered a wider range of Secretlab Titan Evo and Magnus Pro desk deals in our Secretlab Spring Sale roundup. You've got a few days left to take advantage of some deals here, so if the above Star Wars editions aren't to your liking, there's plenty more savings to be had.

Overall, no matter which edition you've got on your wishlist, we can vouch for the quality of Secretlab chairs. In our Secretlab Titan Evo review, we gave the chair a near-perfect score, praising its superb comfort, build quality and smartly designed lumbar support. The only real drawback we could find is that, yes, the chairs are on the expensive side even when discounted. Still, they're among the best gaming chairs you can buy and well worth the asking price.

More Secretlab Titan Evo deals

If you're not in the US, or simply want a better look at Secretlab Titan Evo deals in your region, be sure to check the list below.