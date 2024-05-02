Star Wars Day 2024: The best Amazon Lego Star Wars deals for true Jedi Masters

Every Star Wars fan's favorite day is fast approaching, and the Force will very much be with us this weekend. As we get closer to May 4, you're probably thinking of ways to make the most of Star Wars Day 2024.

You may be spending the day binging all the Star Wars movies (and here's how to watch them in order), but you may want to keep your hands busy while you do it. If you're a keen Lego collector, Amazon has some fantastic deals on Lego Star Wars building sets you can dedicate your day to. And the best thing about Amazon's deals is that they're available to Star Wars fanatics in both the US and UK.

There are offers on lots of sets, with some at their lowest prices to date – ranging from fun playsets for kids, to advanced models in Lego Star Wars' Collector's Series, for adults who like to display their creations with pride.

But you should note the deals may not stick around for much longer, so it's best to snag them up before it's too late – as they're more tempting than the Dark Side for some fans...

US Lego Star Wars deals

LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Record-low price: With the Mandalorian Fang Fighter, you can recreate your favorite scenes from the smash hit Disney Plus series. At a record-low price, the Fang Fighter and TIE Interceptor models make for great display pieces too, and its three minifigures are a fun addition, including Mando with Darksaber.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon This Millennium Falcon building set is perfect if you don't have room for the bigger model, and it's much more budget-friendly to boot. While it may not have the advanced features seen in the larger version, it still packs rotating turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, and an opening cockpit. The set comes with familiar characters from the franchise, including Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando and Finn.

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Set: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon Record-low price: Captain Rex's helmet is visually intricate and a display model to show off to fellow Clone Wars fans. The building set comes as part of a wider collectible helmet range with 854 pieces, making it an enduring building experience, but one that's not too challenging.

UK Lego Star Wars deals

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set: was £89.99 now £71.99 at Amazon Record-low price: If you have a child who's also a Star Wars fan, you can't go wrong with the classic R2-D2 model. It's both a decorative piece and play model, featuring a 360-degree rotating head, detachable leg, and additional tools. Like other models, minifigures are included, but this set has a unique 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak.

LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV Set, Collectible 25th Anniversary Starship Model Kit: was £69.99 now £55.99 at Amazon The ship that started it all. Part of the Lego Star Wars Starship Collection, it's designed to be displayed, and its limited-time offer won't be on Amazon for much longer. As seen in A New Hope, memorabilia collectors will appreciate the smaller details of the 11 engines and turbolasers, replicating the original starship.

LEGO Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama: was $89.99 now £64.58 at Amazon Although its just £6 above its lowest ever price, it's still a great 28% discount. Taken from scenes in Return of the Jedi, it's a diorama of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's climatic battle with the Emperor Palpatine minifigure sat front and center. The model can be easily displayed on its 40th anniversary plaque, or taken down for kids to play with.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £734.99 now £584.99 at Amazon We've mentioned the smaller Millennium Falcon model above, and this is its show-stopping bigger sibling. It's safe to say that this model is reserved for true Star Wars diehards, who'll be dedicated to putting all 7,541 pieces together. Compared to the smaller model, this building set packs more advanced features from its boarding ramp, removable panels, and larger rotating laser canons. It still sits at quite a hefty price, but its 20% discount sheds £150 off its original price.

More Lego Star Wars deals