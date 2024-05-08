Microsoft Teams is bringing all its users together in a single app at last — but will it make a difference?

Working across the different builds and models of Microsoft Teams app versions is now no longer a concern due to a new update.

The video conferencing service has confirmed the rollout of a new tweak that it says will brin together "every type of Teams account" into a single desktop app.

This means whether on a work, school or personal Microsoft Teams account, users will now all access the same app, doing away with the current requirement for multiple versions for different use cases.

One desktop Microsoft Teams app to rule them all

In its entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company noted that the change will bring work, school and personal Microsoft Teams accounts into a single desktop app, which will be available across Windows and Mac.

The update is listed as rolling out now, with users across all membership tiers set to see the change soon.

Microsoft did not give away much in terms of its motivation or reasoning behind the move, or why it is happening now, but it's not thought that users will see too much disruption from the move, which will essentially combine the existing two Teams apps into a single entity.

Currently, users have to choose between a "Teams for home" and a "Teams for work or school" offering (or install both, raising possible confusion). Although both these apps are free, there is also the option to upgrade to Microsoft Teams Essentials, which costs $4/£3.30 per user per month, with extra functions such as unlimited group meetings, 10GB of cloud storage, and up to 300 participants per meeting.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However a newly-combined Microsoft Teams app should probably have the ability to navigate between different accounts, keeping you safe from any embarrassing slip-ups or mistakes between personal and work profiles.

It will almost certainly also include the company's other latest tweaks to the platform, including the ability to fully hide specific apps when on a Microsoft Teams call, meaning you should be safe from alerts or notifications popping up that you would much rather keep private.