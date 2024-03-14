Microsoft Teams is solving one of its biggest problems at last — but you probably still won't like it

One of the most annoying issues with Microsoft Teams could soon finally be solved thanks to a major new update from the company.

The video conferencing platform has confirmed the launch of its new unified app which will bring personal and work accounts together

The new Microsoft Teams experience, set to launch in April 2024, means users will no longer have to jump between account types, hopefully putting an end to any worries of mistakenly messaging or calling someone you shouldn't.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Teams unified app

The new unified app is available to preview now as part of Windows 11 Build 26080, available to download for Windows Insiders, but will get an official launch as part of Windows 11 version 24H2 later this year.

The most notable addition will be the ability to switch between accounts within the app, simply by clicking on your profile picture in the top right corner of Teams, which Microsoft says has been a common request from users everywhere.

“We received consistent feedback from personal and work users: you prefer a single Teams app that allows you to easily access and switch between personal and work accounts,” Microsoft said in its blog post announcing the launch. “This update lets you use one app for all kinds of Teams accounts.”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Users will still be able to join Teams meetings across their accounts, with Microsoft saying future versions of the app will allow users to select the account they want to use before joining a call, and also join a meeting without signing in, which could be useful if you are running late.

There is also the ability to launch personal and work accounts simultaneously with separate icons on the taskbar, and an improvement to notifications, which will now show which Teams account they belong to, and offer clear and easy actions from the banner, such as starting a call, or ignoring an alert.