May the 4th be with you with these massive discounts on Star Wars games for Nintendo Switch

May 4, Star Wars Day, is this weekend, and as is the case every year, we're seeing some huge discounts on the very best Star Wars games. And if you're a Star Wars fan who owns a Nintendo Switch, you're going to be feasting this year.

That's because there's been some huge discounts on Nintendo Switch Star Wars games. Case in point, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is half-price at Best Buy, with the retailer taking it down to just $24.99 for the physical copy.

Longtime Star Wars fans will love this next one, too. The Star Wars Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch - which packs in seven classic titles including Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2, Episode 1 Racer, The Force Unleashed, and more - has dropped to a record-low price of $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. However, do keep in mind that the case only features download codes for the games here.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - The Skywalker Saga is an incredibly impressive package that features all nine mainline movies as massive Lego stages. It's a very co-op-friendly game too, so it's ideal for families or younger siblings. UK price: Amazon - £26.99

Star Wars Heritage Pack: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - For just 40 bucks, you're getting seven of the best classic Star Wars games ever made. There's really not much to argue with here, beyond that the games are downloaded via code rather than being featured on a physical cartridge. That may disappoint some, but this is still an exceptionally affordable way to play a bunch of seriously great Star Wars games. UK price: Amazon - £34.99

There are some pretty exceptional deals for some of the best Star Wars games on Nintendo Switch right now, then. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is perfect for players of all ages, whether you're older and have nostalgia for those earlier games or if you have youngsters in need of a fun, action-packed co-op experience.

The Star Wars Heritage Pack is equally impressive, packing in The Force Unleashed, Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2, Republic Commando, and - my personal favorite - Episode 1 Racer. This is the collection I'll be buying if only to have Bioware's legendary KOTOR duology playable on the go.

More Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals

Live outside of the US or the UK? Check the list below to find more excellent rates on Nintendo Switch Star Wars games in your region.