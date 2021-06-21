Ted Lasso season 2 gets a new trailer – and an angry Ted

Ted Lasso season 2 kicks off in just over a month, and Apple is ramping up marketing for its heartwarming soccer-based TV series.

With its July 23 launch date fast approaching, a new trailer for the Apple TV Plus show has arrived – and it appears that Jason Sudeikis' optimistic soccer coach is ready to unleash his angry side on his underperforming players.

The new teaser is only 75 seconds long, but it's full of humor, motivational messages from Ted and even a bit of frustration on his part. As it always does with Ted, it comes from a good place, even if AFC Richmond's squad are baffled by his so-called 'bad side'.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Spoilers follow for Ted Lasso season 1.

Ted Lasso season 2 will follow the titular football manager as he looks to take AFC Richmond back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The club were relegated from England's top flight on the final day of last season, and it's up to Ted and his coaching team to turn their fortunes around and gain promotion out of the Championship.

Ted Lasso season 2's first three episodes will launch on Apple TV Plus on Friday, July 23. A new episode will arrive on the streamer every Friday for seven weeks following that date.

Analysis: will Ted Lasso season 2 live up to its predecessor?

We hope so. Ted Lasso season 1 was an unexpected hit for Apple TV Plus last year, with its optimistic approach and funny anecdotes acting as the perfect tonic as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe.

There's an expectation, then, for its second instalment to be just as good, if not better, than season 1, especially with the number of awards that Ted Lasso has won since its release.

Of course, it'll help if season 2 has plenty of new content. As the trailer shows, we'll be getting a slightly irate (albeit one laced with humor) version of Ted's personality as he tries to whip his squad into shape for the Championship. There are new characters set to be introduced in season 2, too, such as Sarah Niles' sports psychologist Sharon, who will need to acclimatise herself to Ted's unusual methods.

As long as Ted Lasso season 2 isn't a carbon copy of season 1, it should have plenty about it to ensure that it's received as well as its predecessor. We'll be reviewing season 2's first three episode ahead of launch either way, so make sure you check back with TechRadar before July 23 to see what we thought of it.

Ted Lasso will arrive exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, July 23.