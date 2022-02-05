Short track speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Short track speed skating is the Winter Olympics answer to sprinting. For Beijing 2022, you can watch a grand total of nine short track speed events, including men’s, women’s, and one mixed race. Here's how to watch every short track speed skating live stream from the 2022 Winter Olympics wherever you are.

Short track speed skating live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Short track speed skating schedule Short track speed dates: Feb 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Short track speed skating races are typically range from 500 meters to 5km in length. All of the short track speed skating events will take place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Located in the Beijing city center, it will also serve as the home for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The track itself is 60m long and 30m wide, allowing competitors plenty of room to navigate the tight turns as they race to the finish line.

Since it was introduced to the Winter Olympics in 1992, four countries have gone on to dominate the sport—South Korea, China, Canada, and the United States. Overall, South Korea boasts the most medals in the event, with a total of 42 medals including 21 golds. Keep an eye on Choi Min-Jeong, who won the gold medal in the 1500m race in PyeongChang and currently holds the Olympic record for the 500m.

The Winter Olympics short track speed skating takes place February 5–16. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a short track speed skating live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 5

Women’s 500m - Heats: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT

Men’s 1000m - Heats: 11:38am GMT, 6:38am ET, 3:38am PT

Mixed Team Relay - Quarterfinals: 12:23pm GMT, 7:23am ET, 4:23am PT

Mixed Team Relay - Semifinals: 12:53pm GMT, 7:53am ET, 4:53am PT

Mixed Team Relay - Final B: 1:18pm GMT, 8:18am ET, 5:18am PT

Mixed Team Relay - Final A, Medals: 1:26pm GMT, 8:26am ET, 5:26am PT

Click to see full short track speed skating schedule February 7 Women’s 500m - Quarterfinals: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Men’s 1000m - Quarterfinals: 11:44am GMT, 6:44am ET, 3:44am PT Women’s 500m - Semifinals: 12:13pm GMT, 7:13am ET, 4:13am PT Men’s 1000m - Semifinals: 12:20pm GMT, 7:20am ET, 4:20am PT Women’s 500m - Final B: 12:41pm GMT, 7:41am ET, 4:41am PT Women’s 500m - Final A, Medals: 12:46pm GMT, 7:46am ET, 4:46am PT Men’s 1000m - Final B: 12:52pm GMT, 7:52am ET, 4:52am PT Men’s 1000m - Final A, Medals: 12:58pm GMT, 7:58am ET, 4:58am PT February 9 Men’s 1500m - Quarterfinals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Women’s 1000m - Heats: 11:44am GMT, 6:44am ET, 3:44am PT Men’s 1500m - Semifinals: 12:29pm GMT, 7:29am ET, 4:29am PT Women’s 3000m Relay - Semifinals: 12:45pm GMT, 7:45am ET, 4:45am PT Men’s 1500m - Final B: 1:13pm GMT, 8:13am ET, 5:13am PT Men’s 1500m - Final A, Medals: 1:20pm GMT, 8:20am ET, 5:20am PT February 11 Women’s 1000m - Quarterfinals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s 500m - Heats: 11:18am GMT, 6:18am ET, 3:18am PT Women’s 1000m - Semifinals: 11:55pm GMT, 6:55am ET, 3:55am PT Men’s 5000m Relay - Semifinals: 12:04pm GMT, 7:04am ET, 4:04am PT Women’s 1000m - Final B: 12:37pm GMT, 7:37am ET, 4:37am PT Women’s 1000m - Final A, Medals: 12:43pm GMT, 7:43am ET, 4:43am PT February 13 Men’s 500m - Quarterfinals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s 500m - Semifinals: 11:27am GMT, 6:27am ET, 3:27am PT Women’s 3000m Relay - Final B: 11:35pm GMT, 6:35am ET, 3:35am PT Women’s 3000m Relay - Final A, Medals: 11:44pm GMT, 6:44am ET, 3:44am PT Men’s 500m - Final B: 12:09pm GMT, 7:09am ET, 4:09am PT Men’s 500m - Final A, Medals: 12:14pm GMT, 7:14am ET, 4:14am PT February 16 Women’s 1500m - Quarterfinals: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Women’s 1500m - Semifinals: 12:15pm GMT, 7:15am ET, 4:15am PT Men’s 5000m Relay - Final B: 12:32pm GMT, 7:32am ET, 4:32am PT Men’s 5000m Relay - Final A, Medals: 12:44pm GMT, 7:44am ET, 4:44am PT Women’s 1500m - Final B: 1:11pm GMT, 8:11am ET, 5:11am PT Women’s 1500m - Final A, Medals: 1:18pm GMT, 8:18am ET, 5:18am PT

Watch the short track speed skating live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the short track speed skating where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the short track speed skating live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Short track speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, including the short track speed skating, which is great because its coverage is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

USA: short track speed skating live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Short track speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and that will very likely include the short track speed skating, although bear in mind that the BBC doesn't coer the Winter Olympics in its absolute entirety. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Short track speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7, including a short track speed skating live stream. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Watch the short track speed skating: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

