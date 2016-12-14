Serif Affinity Photo comes to Windows

Award-winning photo editor Serif Affinity Photo is now available for Windows users.

The formerly Mac-exclusive graphics app offers professional-level tools at a fraction of the cost of industry-leader Adobe Photoshop, and is available for a special discounted price of £29.99/US$39.99 (about AU$50) until 22 December with no subscription fee.

Its key features include non-destructive editing, RAW file processing, and end-to-end color management, making it a great choice for amateur and professional photographers.

Your digital darkroom

The PC release coincides with the release of Affinity Photo 1.5 for Mac, and the two versions match one another like-for-like.

New features in version 1.5 include macros to automate repetitive tasks, focus stacking to achieve a large depth of field, full batch processing, and a new way to edit 360-degree photos.

Serif is gradually expanding its reach beyond macOS, making its whole Affinity creative suite available to Windows users. The PC edition of Serif Affinity Designer launched last month, and Serif Affinity Publisher is due to make the move next year.

