Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC? Companion app drops a hint

We’ve had another tantalizing hint that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming to the PC after some enterprising soul rifled through the guts of the game’s companion app and found references to a PC version.

Rockstar Intel highlighted this particular bit of detective work, peeking inside the files of the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app and spotting several references to a PC version and related settings. These include the following bits of technical jargon:

PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC

PARAM_Oculus

CommandIsPcVersion(void) 000000000166A12C﻿﻿﻿

So yes, there’s also a mention of Oculus in here, pointing towards potential VR excitement. Various other references to graphics details that could pertain to a PC port are also abound.

Of course, we’d be foolish to jump to conclusions based on a few mentions of PC here and there in the app. And, it’s true that in places there are other references to a PC version of the companion app for desktop computers, for example a mention of a sign-in for the ‘PC_app’.

Which could mean that all these references simply point to a PC version of the companion app, rather than an actual full-blown port of the game for the platform. Although equally, it could be the case that both of the above are in the pipeline.

Hopeful hints

We can but remain hopeful for a PC incarnation of Red Dead Redemption 2, and we’ve certainly seen a number of hints that it is indeed in the cards – from the LinkedIn profile of a programmer who previously worked at Rockstar showing that he’d been working on a PC port of the game, to a leaked retail listing suggesting a 2019 launch.

So, Rockstar might move faster than it did with Grand Theft Auto V, which eventually came to the PC after its console release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One just a few short days ago, on October 26.

Via PC Gamer