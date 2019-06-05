Prove you're not a filthy casual with new Xbox-branded Lynx hygiene products

In an effort to outdo itself in the high-stakes world of zany marketing ideas, Xbox Australia has announced a partnership with Lynx (also known as Axe in the US) that will see a range of Xbox-branded body spray, deodorant and shower gel products land in grocery stores and pharmacies across Australia and New Zealand this July.

Lynx Xbox, which was likely devised amidst a series of fervent high-fives and celebratory Peronis, is described as possessing the "fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood."

The new Xbox-branded hygiene products follow such as other off-kilter marketing ideas as the grease-proof Xbox One controller and the Xbox Onesie.

Smells like victory

"Xbox Australia has partnered with Lynx to transform the feeling of ‘levelling up’ into a fragrance, empowering fans to lift their game both on and off-screen," says the official Lynx Xbox announcement.

It continues, "Inspired by the achievements of Xbox fans around Australia and New Zealand, the new scent is designed to capture the confidence of God Mode, the brilliance of Ori and the BOOM! of Crackdown."

Unfortunately, Lynx Xbox will only be available in Australia and New Zealand, meaning Xbox gamers in the rest of the world will need to continue using non game-related hygiene products or risk smelling like Doritos and Mountain Dew.