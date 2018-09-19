PlayStation Classic mini retro console is launching in time for Christmas

First, there was the NES Classic Mini, followed by the SNES Classic Mini and the C64 Mini shortly after that. Now, Sony is joining in on the pint-sized fun by introducing the PlayStation Classic — a mini retro console that's set to arrive just in time for the holiday season.

According to Sony's announcement, the console will come pre-loaded with 20 games — while the full lineup has yet to be revealed, classic titles such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms have already been confirmed for inclusion on the miniature gaming system.

Set to arrive on store shelves on December 3, 2018 (24 years after the release of the original PlayStation), the mini console will come with two replica controllers in the box, along with an HDMI cable and a USB cable. Like the other mini consoles listed above, an AC adapter is not included, so you'll need to bring your own – a smartphone charger or even a smart TV's USB port should provide enough juice to power the device.

The PlayStation Classic is said to be 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, and you can plainly see the difference in the images below.

Image 1 of 3 PlayStation Classic (left), original PlayStation (right). Image 2 of 3 Everything that comes in the box. Image 3 of 3 A close-up of the PlayStation Classic's controller ports.

Priced at $99.99 (£89.99 / €99.99 / AU$149.95), the PlayStation Classic is sure to be a popular stocking stuffer in the lead up to Christmas, so you may want to keep an eye out for any updates (particularly when it comes to pre-orders) in the coming months; Walmart is already taking orders in the US.

Today's best Sony PlayStation Classic deals ? AUD $87 View AUD $89 View AUD $89.95 View AUD $149 View

You can check out the trailer for the PlayStation Classic console below, which offers a few additional nuggets of information, such as how the 'RESET' button is now used to 'suspend' games, and the 'OPEN' button is used to change the 'Virtual Disc'.