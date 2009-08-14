Palm responds to Pre privacy talk

Palm has responded to the story that its Pre handset was beaming information back to customers – insisting that it offers ways to turn off the collecting 'services'.

Joey Hess' 'Shy Jo blog showed codes being sent back to Palm, but the company insists that the information only includes information about "potential scenarios in which we might use a customer's information, all toward a goal of offering a great user experience".

"Palm takes privacy very seriously, and offers users ways to turn data collecting services on and off," said a statement from the company.

Not alone

Of course, this stance is hardly unique in the phone industry, but the 'doing it for your own good' response tends not to carry too much weight with the average punter.

Palm, of course, has a privacy policy that explains in a little more detail what they are collecting, although it only give examples of the data it collects rather than an exhaustive list, adding: "If you use services we provide through your Palm mobile device, we will collect information relevant to providing the services and as you designate."