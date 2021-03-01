New iPad Pro 2021 might be as powerful as the latest Macs

We’re expecting the new iPad Pro 2021 to be powerful, but it could be even more powerful than we thought it would be, as the latest leak suggests that its chipset could be as capable as the M1 used in the latest Macs.

That’s according to Mark Gurman, who has a great track record for Apple leaks. Specifically, he claims that the upcoming slate will have a new processor that’s “on par” with the M1 chip. That would presumably mean an even better chipset than the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12 range.

Gurman additionally claims that the larger of the two upcoming iPad Pro models (which based on past form will probably have a 12.9-inch screen) will have a Mini LED display. This is something that’s been rumored a number of times, and would according to Gurman make the slate slightly thicker, but allow for a brighter screen and a far better contrast ratio.

Other than one of the models being slightly thicker, the iPad Pro 2021 range will apparently look much like the current models, but in addition to the power upgrade, Gurman claims they’ll have 5G and better cameras.

As for when we might see these tablets, Gurman says they’re being announced in “the coming months.” That’s in line with other leaks, which suggest we’ll see the iPad Pro 2021 in the first half of this year, and possibly even as soon as March.

Gurman also leaked some information about other upcoming Apple products, saying that a thinner entry-level iPad will land later in 2021, and that the iPhone 13 range may include an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and will have better cameras and faster chips than the iPhone 12 range, but will look similar to the current models.

Gurman also said to expect new Apple Watches around the same time as the iPhone 13. That presumably means the Apple Watch 7, and maybe even an Apple Watch SE 2.

Finally, he stated that a mixed reality VR and AR headset is likely landing in 2022. This will apparently be pricey and focused on gaming and communications. Then much further out there’s said to be a pair of AR glasses (which are often referred to as Apple Glasses or Apple Glass in rumors). These can apparently overlay information like texts, maps and notifications to the wearer’s field of view.

We’ve heard about both of these wearables before, and this release timing is also in line with previous leaks, some of which suggest the Apple Glasses might not arrive until 2023.

Of course, none of this is known for sure yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Apple launches when, but it certainly looks like a powerful new iPad Pro is next in line.

