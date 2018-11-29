LG hopes to revitalise phone business, hands reins to TV division boss

Despite releasing numerous handsets each year, LG's phone business has lost considerable traction with consumers of late, unable to grasp the kind of buzz typically reserved for a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Google Pixel 3 launch.

But that could all change, with the announcement that Brian Kwon, current president of LG’s hugely successful home entertainment company, has been placed in charge of the South Korean electronics giant's mobile communications division.

"Mr Kwon played a critical role in transforming LG’s TV, audio and PC business into category leaders and his knowledge and experience in the global marketplace will be instrumental in continuing LG’s mobile operations turnaround," said LG's statement on the decision.

LG's position as a leader in the TV market is undeniable, with its OLED range considered by many to be 'best in class' products – it'll be interesting to see if Kwon's involvement in the company's smartphone business will be able to bring about a similar level of success.

2018 saw the company release two flagship smartphones, with the LG G7 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ receiving decent, if unremarkable 3.5 star scores in our comprehensive reviews.