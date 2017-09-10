iPhone 8 specs: A11 Fusion chip to double high-performance cores

The specs for iPhone 8, which could turn out to be called iPhone X in the end, have been outed by an iOS 11 leak, and it'll speed thing up dramatically.

Apple's new iPhone will tout an A11 Fusion chip with a six-core processor, according to leaked iOS 11 Golden Master code dissected by 9to5Mac.

What does this mean? Importantly, it has four high-performance cores, which doubles the two power cores found in the four-core iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The other two cores in six-core iPhone 8 processor are high-efficiency cores. They're meant to run when your phone is idle. No need to waste your precious iPhone 8 battery life if your phone is sitting idle on a table.

Why iPhone 8 needs powerful specs

There's some good reason for the iPhone 8 to double its power cores: it's going to push Apple's smartphone series to new limits.

(Credit: iDrop News)

The iPhone 8 specs have to power 3D facing-scanning technology for Face ID, which is the biometric replacement for the Touch ID fingerprint home button that'll be displaced by the all-screen display.

New camera features also call for high-end specs. The iOS 11 leaked that the new iPhones will support 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p video at 240 FPS. This is on top of the fact that iPhone and iPads will support augmented reality.

The dual-lens camera's Portrait Mode is also getting an upgrade with 'Portrait Lightning' that supposed to use machine learning and depth sensing to give you professional-looking lighting options.

Finally, there's wireless charging, and the A11 Fusion is bound to include some technical means to pull that off, a first for an iPhone. The question is, which features will the only iPhone X get and which will also benefit to the two standard iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus upgrades?

More iPhone 8 specs questions

Doubling the iPhone 8 processor's high-end cores is good news, but it doesn't tell us everything about Apple's new handset's performance.

How much faster will it be than the iPhone 1?

We still need to account for clock speed, RAM and graphics chip performance to determine if the A11 Fusion chip will be another 40% faster than the A10 Fusion chip (we saw a 40% performance jump from the A9 to A10 Fusion chip).

Whatever number Apple touts, we fully expect the company to gleefully mention how much faster the iPhone 8 is vs the original iPhone 1 ten years ago. iPhone 7 Plus vs the iPhone 1 ended up being 120 times faster, so it'll be a bigger number than that.

We'll know the iPhone 8 release date, price and name on Tuesday, September 12, when Apple's live stream begins, and we'll be there reporting on it all in person.