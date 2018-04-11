See the new Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the wild

The Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus add some freshness to Apple's second-newest smartphone, the ones immediately outshined by the flagship iPhone X.

It's the color you want if you don't have an iPhone 8 yet and have a penchant for a unique hue. The backs exhibit a deep red color due to Apple's new all-glass design.

The new iPhone 8 color officially launches on Friday April 13, but we were able to see it ahead of time in real-life context, beyond Apple's perfected product shots.

Here's what we thought when we had the phones (and Apple's other Product Red accessories) in hand.