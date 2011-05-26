Nvidia and YouTube team up for 3D HTML5 videos

Nvidia and YouTube (with a little help from Firefox) have teamed up to offer a library of 3D content for users of Nvidia 3D Vision glasses technology.

You need to have the latest version of Firefox for this to work, but it's great to see some big name companies looking at 3D on the web and HTML5 functionality.

"Starting with Firefox 4, WebM videos encoded with 3D data will be displayed in high-quality stereoscopic 3D using NVIDIA 3D Vision hardware," said Firefox's Erica Jostedt.

"3D hardware has moved from movie theaters and into people's homes through TVs, laptop and desktop machines."

Open standards

YouTube is just as enthused about the team-up, with Jonathan Huang, 3D Product Manager at YouTube, said: "We're excited to introduce HTML5 and WebM support to the thousands of 3D videos available on YouTube.

"By embracing these open standards, NVIDIA 3D Vision users now have a great way of experiencing YouTube's library of 3D content."

Users of Nvidia's 3D tech now have over 500 games to play in 3D, as well as YouTube content, Blu-rays and 3D photos to look at in another dimension.