Looking to buy something from Amazon? Here's how you can save money

Over the last two decades, Amazon has changed the way people buy things; the company, whose name is almost synonymous with e-commerce, stocks millions of items. From audio books to baby nappies and even online movies, it has spawned an ecosystem worth tens of billions of dollars in annual revenues globally.

While the online retailer often has the cheapest prices online, that is not always the case and more often than not, Amazon aficionados are guilty of not trying hard enough to get the best deal online. This short guide provides some hints on how you can squeeze even more value from your money at Amazon and provides a few tips about some of Amazon's tricks.