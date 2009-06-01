Facebook reverses 'sexual' image decision

Facebook has reversed a decision which riled Breast Cancer awareness groups in the UK, and is allowing images of a UK woman's mastectomy on its site.

The images were originally banned by Facebook and labelled 'sexual and abusive', but protest groups, such as 'Get Sharon Adams Picture Back on Facebook for Breast Cancer', helped to make sure that the images were no longer banned.

Facebook apology

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sharon Adams said: "I put these pictures out on Facebook to put a message out to women – check your breasts regularly and do not ever be ashamed of a mastectomy.

"For Facebook to claim they were sexual and abusive was absurd. Facebook has online groups about sexual positions and some groups which are bordering on racist – but they ban this."

Facebook has issued an apology, with a spokesperson saying about the decision: "Our user operations team reviews thousands of reported photos a day and may occasionally remove something that doesn't actually violate our policies. This is what happened here. We apologise."

Via The Daily Mail