Instagram to stop alerting users of Story screenshots

Instagram will no longer tell users if someone screenshots their Stories, so screengrab till your heart's content, 'grammers.

The company confirmed as much to BuzzFeed News, saying it's ending its test into the feature.

Since February, Instagram had been alerting those selected for its beta test that someone had screenshot their Story, but now Instagram is chucking those notifications once and for all.

As 9to5Mac notes, the test included users receiving a push notification, complete with user name, whenever their Story was screenshot.

So, for the time being, no one will know if you screenshot someone else's photos or videos. Lurk away.