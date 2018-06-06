Huawei's next MateBook D laptop is an all-AMD anti-MacBook

During AMD’s Computex 2018 press conference, Huawei took the opportunity to spotlight a brand new version of the MateBook D laptop, which uses pretty much all AMD hardware inside.

A sequel to last year’s Intel and Nvidia-based Huawei MateBook D, this rendition will launch later this year with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 mobile graphics. Those innards power a 14-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display with slim bezels within a metal frame that’s just 15.8mm (0.62 inches) thin and weighs a mere 1.45kg (3.19 pounds).

The MateBook D appears to include many of the same ports as the previous 15.6-inch version, but also sports a USB-C port for charging and other uses.

Finally, Huawei touted a quad-speaker setup on the laptop with a split frequency arrangement, co-designed with Dolby in both hardware and software for improved audio, which includes support for Atmos.

All of this will be powered by a 57.4Wh battery, though Huawei is not yet prepared to discuss battery life claims. Nor is the company prepared to talk pricing and release timing for this all-AMD MateBook D, sadly.

Now, with rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the works, it appears that Huawei will be ready once again with yet another option to combat it. You know, if the Huawei MateBook X Pro wasn’t enough.

Via Liliputing