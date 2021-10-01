How to watch Big Sky online: stream season 2 from anywhere today

Our favorite detective duo Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt are back on our screens and reuniting to solve new mysteries. With more dramatic twists, complex cases and emotional drama set to unfold - season two of the Big Sky is here. On this page, you’ll discover how to watch Big Sky season 2 wherever you are in the world.

Based on the novel 'The Highway' by C.J. Box, season 1 of ABC’s crime drama, followed private investigators Cassie and Jenny as they searched for two abducted sisters in Montana. After discovering that other women have vanished in the same area, problems soon escalate and they realize that there is something more serious going on.

If you thought season 1 was packed with twists and turns, in season 2 more adventures and plot twists await. Showrunner Elwood Reid has already shared that there are bigger mysteries to be revealed in the new season as we learn more about the syndicate and the likes of Ronald and Scarlett.

In season 2, Jenny will be faced with greater challenges as an old friend and new cast member Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) appears, and their investigative work calls for an unexpected meeting, with unresolved feelings resurfacing.

The real question that we’re yet to find out is who’s going to survive season 2? And will Cassie be able to find Ronald? We’ll have to wait and see, so keep reading to find out how to watch Big Sky season 2 wherever you are.



How to watch Big Sky online from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then annoying geo-blocks will prohibit you from connecting to your streaming services and watching Big Sky season 2.

Luckily, there's a simple solution. By using a best VPN, you can change your IP address to that of any country in the world, allowing you to access your normal streaming platform, and watch all your usual content - just like you would if you were back at home

How to watch Big Sky season 2 free online in the US

Americans with a cable subscription can watch all the new episodes of the Big Sky on ABC channel every Thursday from September 30, at 10pm ET / PT. If you're not around when the episodes air on TV, you can access season 2 of the Big Sky online with ABC's catch-up service. It's available to watch for free the next day: just enter your cable log in details and start streaming whenever you like. How to watch Big Sky season 2 without cable in the US Cord cutters can choose from a number of over-the-top streaming options that provide access to live or on-demand ABC programming. We recommend checking out FuboTV as it's a great value alternative to cable and its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels, lots of hit TV shows and movies for $64.99 a month. If you're a first-time subscriber you'll be able to access a 7-day free trial allowing you to try it out and watch episode 1 of Big Sky' season 2 before paying a cent. Hulu will be releasing all of the new episodes of the Big Sky the next day and it's also got the first season on-demand. New subscribers can benefit from a 30-day Hulu free trial, giving you enough time to binge-watch season 1 of the crime drama before signing up to a monthly subscription costing $5.99



How to watch Big Sky season 2 online in Canada

Airing simultaneously with ABC in America, Canadians can watch all the crimes being investigated in season 2 of Big Sky over on CTV every Thursday from September 30 at 10pm ET / PT. The network will add recent episodes of the Big Sky on its on-demand platform and CTV app for those with a cable subscription to access and watch for free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option, so, Canadian cord-cutters are out of luck when it comes to watching season 2 of the Big Sky.



Can I watch Big Sky season 2 online in the UK?

We're still anticipating a UK release date for season 2 of the Big Sky where it'll eventually drop on Star on Disney Plus. Season 1 arrived on Disney Plus in the UK three months after US viewers were able to watch David E Kelly's drama series, but we're hoping for season 2 to be released between October and December this year. Sign up to a Disney plus package, choosing between two Disney Plus price points - monthly memberships starting at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. This will give you access to a ton of content from Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios, Pixar and more.



Can I watch Big Sky season 2 online in Australia?

Unfortunately, if you're Down Under we're still anticipating a release date for ABC's Big Sky season 2. If it follows a similar timeline to season 1, we're expecting the new episodes to be released on Disney's on-demand service at the same time as the UK (so hopefully in the next few months). While we wait for season 2 to arrive, Aussie viewers can re-watch season 1 of the Big Sky on Disney Plus. You'll need to be signed up to a subscription costing from AUS$11.99 a month, giving you access to a range of popular TV shows and movies.


