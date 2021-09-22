How to watch Survivor 41 online and stream new episodes from anywhere

Survivor returns after a year off our screens, with 18 brand-new contestants stranded in Fiji to battle it out for $1,000,000 and the title of “Sole Survivor”. Get ready for a no holds barred thrill ride as we detail how to watch Survivor 41 online from anywhere now.

We’ve all become honorary survivalists since Survivor: Winners at War aired last year, thanks to the global pandemic. Perhaps that’s why showrunner and host Jeff Probst has upped the ante for season 41, ushering in “a new era”. This time round, the islanders have fewer resources and rewards, while a truncated filming schedule has resulted in a more brutal pace and frequent evictions.

Probst continues it's, “like the monster in a horror movie. And, if you’re a player, it’s coming for you.” With episodes entitled “Juggling Chainsaws”, we believe him. But that begs the question: who will survive and what will be left of them?

Among the 18 contestants hoping to survive are 20-year-old college student Jairus Robinson, ex-NFL player Danny McCray, and David Voce, a neurosurgeon who’ll be using his brains to endure until the Final Tribal Council.

It’s been touted as a rebirth for Survivor, and we can’t wait to see how this diverse group of individuals overcome this more challenging season. Read on below as we explain how to watch Survivor 41 online and stream new episodes now.

How to watch Survivor 41 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Survivor 41 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Survivor 41 from anywhere

How to watch Survivor 41 online in the US

Returning after a year’s hiatus, Survivor 41 is on CBS from September 22 at 8pm ET / PT, beginning with a 2-hour premiere! And, as any sensible human being knows, “Wednesday night is survivor night!” But if you’ve cut the cord, there are a number of OTT service options like Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access). Ideal for Survivor fans, you'll get access to every episode – all 596 of them – on-demand. If you don’t want to wait until the day after new episodes are broadcast, though, you’ll need the $9.99 Premium Plan, which includes a live stream of your local CBS station. Oh, and the platform offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers too. Paramount Plus provides thousands of TV and film titles ready to stream instantly, including Originals like Star Trek: Picard, movies from Paramount Pictures, MGM, Sony Pictures and more, plus some CBS live sports and news reporting. Alternatively, you can opt for the likes of Hulu and its Hulu with Live TV package for $64.99 a month. New customers can make the most of a 7-day Hulu free trial to stream CBS live. YouTube TV also provides live, unfettered access to the CBS channel online. Outside the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go – all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Survivor 41 online in Canada

In Canada, Global TV will air every heart-stopping challenge and awkward Tribal Counsel meeting. In line with its American release, the show returns on Wednesday September 22 at 8pm ET / PT, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. You’ll need cable to watch Survivor 41, though if you want to watch it live online or on demand, you can do so with Global's online streaming service. You'll just need to sign in with your TV provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free the first seven days after being broadcast. Not yet caught Survivor fever? You might like to catch up on earlier seasons, 11 of which are available on Paramount Plus in Canada. A basic subscription costs CAD$5.99 a month. If you're currently travelling outside of Canada, tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear back home and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Survivor 41 online in Australia for FREE

Aussies, get ready for the most intense season of Survivor yet – and mere hours after it’s American broadcast. Free to air, digital channel 9Go! will broadcast Survivor 41 at 7.30pm every Thursday from September 23. Alternatively, streaming service 9Now will let cord-cutters watch that channel's live programming and on demand content. Just create a Nine account and log in to watch Survivor 41 online. Travelling outside of Australia? Download a VPN like Express VPN to connect to your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

Can I watch Survivor 41 online in the UK?

Sadly, no. UK audiences have long been left high and dry, with America’s uber-popular reality show nowhere to be streamed (in better news, Australian Survivor is available via Amazon Prime). The only way we think you could watch Survivor season 41 is if you grab a VPN as mentioned above and watch on a service 9Now where it's 100% free to watch if you're a resident of the country where these services are available and you happen to be abroad.

