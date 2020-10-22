Get over $500 off this LG CX 55" TV in this early Black Friday deal

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X just a few weeks away, and season two of the Mandalorian dropping on Disney+ at the end of the month, now's the perfect time to grab an early Black Friday deal, upgrade your old TV, and experience this blockbuster content in the best possible way — this amazing 4K OLED TV from LG will let you do just that.

And it's at its lowest price ever right now, with over $500 off at Amazon.

Thanksgiving weekend may be a way off yet, but that hasn't stopped the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from starting. Don't expect to get more money off if you wait until November 27 — Black Friday is happening right now, so don't miss out!

LG CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) $1999.99 $1496.99 at Amazon

Save over $500 on LG's flagship 4K OLED TV with this great deal on Amazon. The CX range has best-in-class image quality, has Alexa built in, as well as all the smart TV apps you could wish for: Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and many, many more. It's also perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X with HDMI 2.1, a 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR.

The LG CX 55" is quite simply one of the best TVs that money can buy right now. Its 4K OLED panel means that you get fantastic contrast, perfect blacks, and amazing colour reproduction. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are quickly becoming the industry standards for HDR picture content and high-resolution audio – ideal for viewing compatible content from Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney+.

It also has the latest in HDMI tech, with four HDMI 2.1 inputs. This basically means it can display content at up to 4K 120hz, with a variable refresh rate, which is exactly what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do, as well as the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

