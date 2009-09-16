WIN! An Xbox 360 Elite and copies of WET

If you own a PS3 or an Xbox 360 then you are going to need to own Bethesda Softworks' latest all action, highly stylised third person shooter WET – the latest blockbuster from the publishing house that brought you the mighty

Oblivion

and TechRadar's game of 2008,

Fallout 3

.

When Rubi Malone agrees to fix a wealthy man's problem by finding and bringing back his wayward son, she thinks the job is going to be cut and dry. She thought wrong. The job turns out to be more complicated than expected and the man who hired her isn't who he appears to be. On the run and looking for the man who betrayed her, Rubi is leaving a massive body count in her wake….

WET is something of a departure for Bethesda, being much closer to what we can only describe as a fast and dirty, Grindhouse-style Tarantino-esque shooter. And none the worse for it!

Developed by Artificial Mind & Movement (A2M) WET seamlessly blends gun play, sword skills and over-the-top acrobatics to create the ultimate interactive action experience. The game allows you to shoot anywhere, any time. Playing as takes-no-prisoners gun-for-hire sex siren Rubi Malone, you also have the freedom to shoot while running, sliding down ladders, sliding across the floor, or performing any number of acrobatic moves.

Featuring an ironic mix of humour and violence, a unique retro film visual treatment, and original 70s inspired music, WET is a third-person shooter experience unlike any other.

To be in with a chance of nabbing yourself an Xbox 360 Elite and a copy of the game simply answer the ludicrously easy question below. Nine runners up will get a copy of the game on the console format of their choice (Xbox 360 or PS3).

