The 25 Best Games to Play With iOS 7 MFi Controllers

With the advent of officially supported iOS 7 controllers, many types of games that weren’t always a perfect fit for a touch interface — like shooters, racing games, and 3D adventures — suddenly have an opportunity to shine much brighter on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Granted, many of these games are former console titles (or games inspired by prominent console games), but now you don’t need a dedicated gaming box to experience a wider array of really excellent experiences. As of this writing, only a limited number of notable games actually support iOS 7 controllers, but even so, there’s plenty of great stuff in the mix.

Here are our current picks for the 25 best games that support iOS 7 controllers, and we’ll be updating this list from time to time as even more stellar games add support or are released. A word of caution, though: some of these games may not support every available gamepad released thus far, so be sure to check each respective App Store listing for further details.

Riptide GP2 ($2.99, Universal) proved a pretty fun — but not particularly amazing — aquatic racer when it launched in 2013, but the addition of controller support really put it over the top. With an analog stick under your thumb, Riptide’s waves feel all the more raucous, and the visually impressive racer comes that much closer to feeling like a modern equivalent to the classic Wave Race 64.

The brutal and brilliant Impossible Road ($1.99, Universal) feels like a whole new challenge thanks to the addition of gamepad support. We never had an issue tapping left and right to roll down the ever-twisting pathways, trying our best to continue moving, but the precision of an analog stick shakes up the familiar feeling and makes us want to get obsessed all over again. That’s the plan.

We were thrilled to see original Xbox classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ($9.99, Universal) make the leap to iOS, but the touch controls became a bit awkward in transition. Worry no more: the now-universal release includes controller support, so you can explore the galaxy and unfold the story in this sprawling role-playing epic like it was originally intended back when.

Sure, Oceanhorn ($8.99, Universal) might do a pretty obvious The Legend of Zelda impression, but it’s a darn good one — and with controller support, this lavishly produced adventure really feels like a console game. Roaming around the colorful locales with an analog stick feels great, and whacking enemies with real buttons is a definite upgrade. It adds a slight bit of epicness to the proceedings.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed ($4.99, Universal) expands upon its Mario Kart-aping predecessor with even more obscure (and smile-inducing) Sega references, not to mention planes and boats, and controller support is a fantastic addition. Playing it on an iPad in particular with a wireless controller makes it feel like you’re playing the console game — it’s really something.

There’s nothing on the App Store quite like Type:Rider ($2.99, Universal), an experiential platformer that whisks you through the history of print and typography. While gamepad support doesn’t change the sometimes-floaty physics — one of the rare downsides within — it does give you a bit more control when it comes to the occasional tricky challenge, like the ones seen later in the game.

Edge ($2.99, Universal) and its sequel Edge Extended are longtime iOS action-puzzle favorites, challenging you to nudge a neon cube across tricky, grid-like surfaces until you reach the goal. While the touch controls are great for both, the extra precision of a d-pad or analog stick makes it easier to hang off of the edges and manage your speed as you zip towards the exits.