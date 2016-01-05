PlayStation Network is now back up and running after outage

Update 1:13am PT: The PlayStation Network is now up and running again in all territories. It looks like it has been fixed for a little while now, but we wanted to double check before reporting it was fixed.

If you go onto the Sony PSN status website it shows all the issues have been fixed and you can jump straight back into your favorite games.

Update 3:16pm PT: The @AskPlayStation Twitter account provided an update regarding the disruption to PlayStation network, though it's not a good one:

"We are still working on resolving today's issues with PSN. Thanks for your continued patience."

This brings the outage length to seven hours and counting.

Original story below...

Sony has confirmed what many users already know: PlayStation Network is down. The worse news? There's seemingly no fix in sight.

Network disruptions look to have started around 8am PT. According to PlayStation's Network Service Status page, several services are experiencing disruptions: Account Management, Gaming and Social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Music are all in the red.

The PSN failure has impacted PS4, PS3, PS Vita, the web and other platforms, according to the status page.

The Ask PlayStation Twitter account tweeted: "We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate."

Sony engineers are apparently on the case, but just when some or all of the PSN services will be put back in action remains to be seen.