My terrible attempt to remake famous movie robots in Fallout 4

I'm sure many of you Fallout 4 fans have already got your teeth stuck into the second DLC instalment, Wasteland. For those who haven't yet tried it, Wasteland lets you capture creatures that you can then use to fight in an Arena scenario, keeping your settlers entertained, or terrified, depending on your lean.

Meanwhile, I'm still having fun with the first DLC, Automatron, in which I've moved on from building effective robot sidekicks to replicating some of my all-time favorite movie machines.

Just one warning to anyone who hasn't played Automatron yet: all the bloody junk you'll need to complete even one Automatron is, as Parks and Rec's Jean Paul Ralfio would put it, The Worst. So start collecting from now.

Ripley's power loader

My favorite film is Alien, so I couldn't think of anyone better to roam the Wasteland with than Ripley. And of course, Ripley needs her power loader.

Ok, so I nailed the arms, but there's no way of having a hollow body, or Ripley. Still, it's a rather fetching yellow, no?

GlaDOS

The problem with the power loader is that it lacks personality. Enter GlaDOS, Portal's evil mastermind. The Wasteland's tough enough without having to think about a psychotic robot too, so it's probably best that the game doesn't allow for her level of AI, but at least she's slightly more relatable.

Nailed it. Ok, I half nailed it.

Fine, I nailed the head and nothing else.

Johnny 5

Johnny 5 can come with us on a Wasteland adventure any time. His innocuous optimism should keep us pepped up and out of the mire of day to day living with radiation poisoning every five minutes.

Boom. If I was going for a mini fridge with arms.

Wall-E

Millennials (who apparently hate that name) will be more familiar with Wall-E, the cutesy last robot on Earth. Just look at those eyes.

Once again, I was bossing it until I reached the head - options are limited - but I think I got the hands and tracks pretty spot on.

Pixar's movie would have been a lot less cute with this version - so for childhood memory's sake, we relegated it to one of our furthest settlements.

The Terminator

If you're fighting foes in the Wasteland, you don't want cute; you want the most badass of all badass robots. You want the Terminator itself.

First draft - or 'How YOU doing?':

Second draft or 'I've come to kill you':

Ok, so this is as accurate as I'm going to get. The voice is pretty terrifying too.

I then decided to go one step further and build a little homage to everyone's favourite deadly cop in T2: Judgement Day.

ED-209

For the last robot, I'm going mean and large and referencing probably one of the key influences of this DLC: Robocop. But rather than making the Cop himself, I decided I'd have a better shot at the ED-209.

"You have 10 seconds to comply"

The head is domed, and the legs buff, but it's not quite as menacing as the smooth-armored ED-209 that ripped up a (probably) marketing executive like it was a shredder. Still, the built-in gatling gun and missile launcher will keep us safe from any raiders.

