GamePad 2 unveiled, Archos hopes it fixed the first one's shortcomings

By Consoles  

Another Android gaming device? Just what we need

Archos GamePad 2
Game on

Unimpressed with the current line of Android gaming devices but aren't ready to give up on them quite yet? Try the just-announced Archos GamePad 2 on for size.

The follow-up to the first GamePad leaked late last month, so it's no surprise to learn Archos had the real deal lurking all along.

Fitted with a 7-inch HD IPS screen at 1280 x 800 resolution, the new GamePad tablet scored a quad-core 1.6GHz A9 processor, a jump from the original's dual-core chip. Archos also skipped to Android 4.2 this time around, a step-up from the first model's Android 4.1.

Not only is this a newer version of Android, "this is Android as Google designed it to be," meaning no skins or overlays.

The boosts don't stop there - not only is Archos packing 2GB of RAM in the gaming machine, it's offering both an 8GB and 16GB version. Plus, the GamePad 2 has microSD support, meaning users can go all the way up to 64GB for extra gaming goodness.

More GamePad 2 specs

There's a touted 50% larger battery, which when coupled with the device's "super energy-efficient" 28nm processor tech affords a longer-lasting gaming experience.

Perhaps most importantly to owners of the first GamePad (or those who wanted one but hated its outdated and low-quality analog nubs), Archos said that in this version, the thumb-sticks are more precise and flex a concave shape. The same precision goes for the double buttons on the GamePad 2's shoulders and a "vastly improved button click-feeling."

GamePad No. 2 also features a single part directional pad, which Archos claimed makes for easier hadokens.

Archos GamePad 2

Comes with Archos' own Game Mapping Tool

Users can put the new controls to the test as soon as their slate arrives because Archos is shipping each GamePad 2 with two pre-installed games - Asphalt 8 Airborne and Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour, both from Gameloft.

Because of its Google connection (and because it's a tablet), the GamePad 2 has access to a suite of Mountain View's apps, like Gmail, Hangouts and YouTube, as well as the Play Store.

Lastly, the GamePad 2 has tech Archos called Wireless Display, which simply means users can touch a button and mirror what's on their slate to a compatible TV. There's also a mini-HDMI slot for just this purpose, too.

GamePad 2 release date and price

European residents can look for the GamePad 2 at the end of this month with a pretty decent price of £179.99/€179.99.

For the U.S., the GamePad 2's price should hit $199.99 when it's released at the end of Q4.

