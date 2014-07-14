Following in the footsteps of Steam, Sony is discussing early access feature for PS4

Sony may be about to take some pointers from Steam and add its own Early Access-type service to the PS4.

Early Access allows Steam users to play games as they evolve through development, and has proven to be a big hitter for Valve.

Speaking to Gamasutra, SCEA VP of developer relations Adam Boyes said that it's a "massive conversation" happening internally at Sony right now.

On the agenda

"We're working through that right now," he said. "We're figuring out what's okay. We obviously have our tech requirement checklist that people have to adhere to. We're internally discussing [what the list will] look like and what are the caveats. At what point does [a game meet standards of release]? We still at some point ensure that we're being mindful of the consumer.

"We don't want somebody to stumble across that title and expect a full product, and have a negative experience. So it's still a project that a lot of minds are considering. No details yet, but it's something on the top of my mind every day."

For games such as DayZ, Steam's Early Access has proved to work marvellously, and we see no reason why such a feature can't find a good home on the PS4 either. Fingers crossed.

