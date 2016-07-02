5 of the weirdest videogame controllers that almost happened

This week saw Microsoft reveal some of its early Xbox controller designs from before the console's launch in 1999, and they're pretty outlandish.

Usually these early prototypes remain shrouded in secrecy, but these images offer a rare glimpse into the development process of the controllers that we end up holding for hundreds of hours.

In honor of the reveal of the Xbox's aborted controller attempts we decided to revisit four other weird and wonderful controller ideas that for better or for worse never made it to market.