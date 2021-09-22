eBay Australia’s PlayStation giveaway could net you a PS5 prize pack

Ever since the PlayStation 5's launch last year, finding the console in stock at Australian retailers has been tantamount to finding a needle in a haystack – if you do manage to nab one, it's usually thanks to some incredible luck. More often than not, new PS5 stock simply sells out immediately.

If you're sick of attempting (and failing) to buy a PS5 console, why not try your luck at winning one instead? If you're lucky enough to be one of the 48 winners of eBay Australia's upcoming PlayStation giveaway, you'll not only net yourself a PS5 console, but also four awesome games, an additional DualSense controller, an immersive Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and a few other accessories on top of that!

Altogether, the prize pack is valued at AU$1,602.55, and when you take into account that the giveaway is completely free to enter, you'd be a fool to pass this opportunity up. Below you'll find a complete list of everything included in the prize pack, along with details on how to enter the PS5 giveaway.

PlayStation 5 console – valued at AU$749.95

– valued at AU$749.95 DualSense Wireless Controller – valued at AU$109.95

– valued at AU$109.95 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – valued at AU$149.95

– valued at AU$149.95 DualSense Charging Station – valued at AU$49.95

– valued at AU$49.95 HD Camera – valued at AU$99.95

– valued at AU$99.95 Media Remote – valued at AU$49.95

– valued at AU$49.95 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – valued at AU$94.95

– valued at AU$94.95 FIFA 22 – valued at AU$99.95

– valued at AU$99.95 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – valued AU$109.95

– valued AU$109.95 Far Cry 6 – valued at AU$88

How and when to enter

If you're keen to get your hands on all that gaming goodness listed above, you should read the following entry information very carefully. The competition starts at 10am (AEST) on Thursday September 23, 2021 and it's important not to sign up before then!

For your chance to win, simply sign up for a free eBay Plus trial and then SMS the email address you registered with to this number (+61 480 000 020) before the competition closes 11:59pm AEST, September 30, 2021. You'll need to be a new Plus member that has signed up during the competition window. If you sign up before that window has opened, you will miss out!

You should also know that you can also double your chances of winning by purchasing a Plus item during the competition period – qualifying items will feature the eBay Plus logo, so make sure you see that before purchasing. To make things crystal clear, that means you'll need to sign up for a Plus membership and purchase an eBay Plus item between 10am on September 23 and 11:59pm September 30 AEST in order to double your chances.

Please note – the free eBay Plus trial lasts for a full 30 days, after which you'll be charged AU$4.99 per month to keep the membership going. Of course, you could simply set yourself a reminder if you'd prefer to cancel, or you can keep the subscription going to take advantage of exclusive discounts and free metro express delivery on millions of items.