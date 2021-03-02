These Nintendo Switch Mario games will soon be gone for good – here's why

Remember when Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. were coming to Nintendo Switch, as part of the dungaree-clad plumber’s 35th anniversary celebrations? Sure you do.

But do you also remember that, for some bizarre reason, the availability of these Mario-centric games would expire on March 31, like a self-destruct message that only spies tend to inconveniently receive? Yeah, about that...

Now that we're into March (we can’t believe it either), consider this a helpful reminder that if you haven’t picked up Super Mario 3D All-Stars yet, a compilation that includes Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 64, time is running out to do so. The snazzy Game & Watch Super Mario Bros console will also soon become harder to find.

While physical copies of Super Mario 3D All-Stars may hang around in the wild for a little bit longer after March 31 rolls around, you won’t be able to buy the game digitally from the Nintendo Switch eShop anymore. We also expect physical copies to go up in price significantly, once supply begins to dry up.

Nintendo’s tactic may seem like a cheeky way to encourage impulse buyers to snag the compilation, limited edition hardware and accompanying digital title in fear of missing out, and honestly, that’s exactly what we'd guess the company is hoping to achieve.

Disney has tended to employ a similar marketing strategy, where it offers films for a limited time before ushering them back into its vault so no one can access them again – unless Mickey Mouse says so. That changed with the arrival of Disney Plus, however.

Nostalgia play

While we haven’t gone hands on with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. console, we weren’t particularly enamored with Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s a great opportunity to play three classic games on the go, of course, but the bare bones nature of the ports provides little incentive for those who played them way back when.

The next Nintendo game in line for the remaster treatment is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 16. The game was originally released towards the end of the Wii’s lifecycle, and can now be played using either motion controls or by using a controller.