AMD unveils Phenom II X4 980 Black Edition processor

AMD has announced its latest and fastest quad-core processor – with the AMD Phenom II X4 980 Black Edition processor offering a 3.7 GHz, 6MB L3 cache and TDP of 125W.

The AMD Phenom II X4 980 Black Edition is aimed at gamers and tinkerers – and to that end the processor is unlocked, allowing overclocking.

The company believes that, when paired with its flagship Radeon HD 6000 series graphics cards and the 8 Series chipset, the setup will offer "an immersive computing experience that provides advanced high definition entertainment and multitasking capabilities."

PC gamers

"The AMD Phenom II X4 980 Black Edition processor is designed for PC gamers and enthusiasts looking to upgrade their PC experience with exceptional multi-core performance, high definition video, and 3D graphics – all at an affordable price," adds AMD.

"The AMD Phenom II X4 980 Black Edition processor is unlocked, which enables gamers and PC enthusiasts to overclock and optimise total system performance."