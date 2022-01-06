Asus announces ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

The three-day CES 2022 event kick-started on January 5 and will conclude on January 8. Brands like Sony, Asus, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and others are showcasing their new products at the event. On the first day of the event, Asus announced a new gaming tablet, Asus ROG Flow Z13, that will mark the company's debut in the tablet market.

For starters, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming tablet that operates on Windows platform and delivers a portable gaming experience to gamers. In addition, the tablet will also offer compatibility with a large number of games and accessories. It packs a 13.4-inch display coupled with a kickstand. In simple terms, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 can be dubbed as a gaming laptop in a 12mm thick tablet body.

Asus gaming tablet's competition

Talking about 2022, a dozen smartphone producing brands are all set to roll out their tablets. Realme started off with the launch of Realme Pad back in 2021, and a new tablet by the brand is already in the headlines these days. In addition, old players like Samsung are also planning to launch new tablets globally.

When it comes to gaming tablets specifically, Asus ROG Flow Z13 is going to face competition from Lenovo as the brand officially teased Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet just a few days ago. Some leaked specifications of the Legion Y700 suggest that the tab could get an 8.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with 8GB RAM.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 pricing and availability

As of now, the pricing of the tablet has not been revealed by Asus. Nonetheless, the tablet seems to be a high-end offering which means it will be available at considerably higher prices as compared to existing alternatives in the market. As for the availability, Asus has stated that the tablet will be in the market by the second quarter of 2022.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 specifications

Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p IPS LCD touchscreen. Another variant of the tablet will get a 4K IPS touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It houses an Intel Core i9-12900H chipset coupled with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Both the variants of ROG Flow Z13 will be protected with Gorilla Glass and include a detachable keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting.

The device will support LPDDR5 RAM along with PCIe 4.0 storage. Furthermore, the tablet will also support external GPU closure to enhance the gaming experience. Gamers can connect it with the Asus XG Mobile eGPU kit to pair the tablet with AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU.

Connectivity features in the tablet comprise a UHS-II class microSD card reader, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-C 3.2 Gen ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and an eGPU port. The gaming tablet will support up to 100W PD charging.