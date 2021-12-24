Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet teased officially - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Some of the most prominent smartphone brands started showing interest in manufacturing tablets. The trend started with the launch of Realme Pad that was dropped in the Indian market in September 2021.

Meanwhile, the rumors regarding the Lenovo Legion's new tablet started doing the rounds a couple of weeks ago. Now, Lenovo has officially teased the Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet that is set to make its debut in the Chinese market.

Lenovo shared the teaser of the 770 gaming-focused tablet on Weibo. The teaser has revealed the design of the tablet to a considerable extent. The device will get thick bezels and seems to offer an apt grip to enhance the gaming experience. In addition, it may include a single rear camera sensor paired with LED flash, and the back panel of the device might have a brushed metal design.

ITHome reported that the renders of the Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet leaked on Weibo. The leaked live images of the device indicate that the tablet can come up with JBL speakers complemented with Dolby Audio and Dolby vision technologies.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Lenovo Legion Y700 rumoured specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet features an 8.8-inch display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the device also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate for low input lag. The display of the tablet is obviously going to be a bit small as compared with other alternatives already available in the market. However, the main reason behind that is to provide a better grip while gaming.

In the past, leaks suggested that the tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 chipset along with 8GB RAM. Details regarding the camera configurations, internal storage, expandable storage and other important specifications have not been revealed yet. Seems like the readers have to wait a little bit more to know about other key specs of the device.