Lenovo Legion Pad, allegedly in works, could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In the past few months, some of the major smartphone-producing brands have taken a keen interest in introducing tablets. Latest example is the Realme Pad that was rolled out in September 2021. Previous rumors mentioned that Vivo and Oppo could also join the bandwagon soon. Now, the latest leaks suggest Lenovo is also working on a gaming tablet that will belong to the Legion series.

As per the current market scenario, gaming tablets are scarcely produced by any other brands. Considering this point, Lenovo can easily create authority over the gaming tablet market with the launch of Lenovo Legion Tablet followed by the rollout of other up-to-mark tablets.

Lenovo Legion Pad tipped specifications

In a report published by GSMArena, it has been said that the Lenovo Legion Pad could get an 8-inch display. The main reason behind opting for a small display must be to provide a better gaming experience to the user and make it easy to keep the tablet handy. The size of the tablet is comparable to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Previously, rumors were that the gaming tablet would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, the latest speculation is that Lenovo Legion Pad may run on the Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 flagship processor. There are no leaks or rumors regarding the device as of now that can reveal other specifications, pricing, or the launch date of the device. However, Lenovo can formally announce the device in the first quarter of 2022, after which we can expect more leaks and reveals regarding the device.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Demand for tablets

As soon as foldable devices came into play and gained good traction in a short span of time, it was quite clear that the customers are still fascinated with large-screened devices. One major reason behind the decline of tablet demand is their traditional design, which makes them difficult to carry.

No doubt that foldable smartphones are a costly affair, and the same will be the case with the upcoming rollable phones. In which case, tablets come into the game as saviors as users can get a large display experience at affordable prices as compared to foldable smartphones. Expectations are high from new generation gaming tablets like the one Lenovo is working on.

What else?

In a recent development, Google has introduced a new operating system named Android 12L that is specifically designed for large-screened devices. The OS was created by Google in October but was only available for emulators. As of now, the OS can be used on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. Speculations are that Google will soon be rolling out the public beta version of the Android 12L OS.

The Android 12L provides a two-column layout and helps the users in managing the settings and use other applications simultaneously. To make single-hand operation effortless, the pattern lock or the screen lock has been placed at the side. With this OS, Google is planning to have a face-off against the iPadOS. To compete with iPadOS, Google has to make sure that the Android 12L OS offers a seamless experience to the users.