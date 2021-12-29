Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) tablet to soon launch in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung unveiled its mid-range Android tablet, Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) about two weeks ago in Europe, but the company didn’t reveal its pricing nor did it announce its plans for other markets.

Now it seems that the South Korean company is looking to introduce the tablet to the Indian market. A dedicated page for the Galaxy Tab A8 clearly suggests that the tablet might launch soon in the country.

The product listing reveals everything, except the pricing and the availability details. However, judging by the specifications, it should fall in the mid-range category.

Interestingly, the new tablet comes with a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor, which compared to its predecessors' Snapdragon 662 SoC, might offer a marginal upgrade. The Amazon listing suggests that the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in up to 4GB of memory and up to 128GB of storage options - which again gives the upcoming tablet a slight edge over the Galaxy Tab A7.

Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch IPS LCD display with full HD Plus resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels). Samsung claims its tablet is “ultrathin” and sleek at just 6.9mm. It is powered Unisoc Tiger T618 processor and coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The device also features a microSD card slot for storage expansion, using which users can expand the onboard storage up to 1TB and store their media and files.

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,040 mAh battery capacity with 15W fast-charging support.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Tab A8 has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. On the front, there is a 5MP snapper. Both the cameras can record full HD videos at 30fps. The tablet is also equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio and AKG tuning. The device comes in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver color options.

On the product page, Samsung is majorly touting other features that the tablet includes like the multi-window experience, Samsung Kids app, TV Plus, and Samsung Knox, its mobile security platform.

