Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with 7040 mAh battery launched in India

As reported earlier the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has finally been made available in India. The new tablet boasting a 10.4 -inches with WUXGA+ resolution comes with a quad-speaker setup making it a perfect device for multimedia consumption.

The latest entrant to the Galaxy A series in India is available in two different variants - LTE and WiFi-only models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price in India and launch offers

The price of Galaxy Tab A7 has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the WiFi-only model and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet can be pre-booked on Samsung’s online portal and leading e-commerce websites starting today. It is available in three colour options- Dark Gray, Silver and Gold.

As an introductory offer, Samsung is offering a keyboard cover at a discounted price of Rs. 1875 while ICICI debit and credit card customers will be entitled to get an additional Rs. 2,000 off if the tablet is purchased through their respective ICICI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM. For storage the tablet comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage with an option to expand the storage upto 1TB via micro SD card.

It comes with an 8-megapixel rear facing camera while a 5-megapixel snapper is there to help you with selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Tab A7 has been designed for media consumption as it comes with a quad-speaker setup complemented with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Furthermore it comes with deeper integration with OTT content streaming platforms like Netflix and music streaming service Sotify. Samsung is also bundling a free subscription for YouTube premium for a couple of months with an aim to make it your primary portable media consumption device.

You can also take calls and send text messages right from the tablet without pulling out your smartphone in case you are signed in with the same Samsung account on both the devices. Auto HotSpot and Quick Share are other interesting features that help users to share content or the internet from the tablet without much effort. Regular connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS.