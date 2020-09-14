Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) is set for a launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 that was recently announced, is expected to launch in India soon. At least the support pages that have gone live, suggest the same.

These pages for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) - S M-T505 and SM-T500 hint that the company may launch a WiFi-only and an LTE variant of the tablet. However, there is no official confirmation around the launch date in India or its availability in India as of now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.4” TFT display boasting a resolution of 2000*1200 pixels with 80% screen-to-body ratio. Since it is a mid-range device, it is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the tablet will be available in two different storage variants 32GB and 64GB with support for memory expansion via a Micro SD card.

There is a 7040 mAh battery that powers the device and it can be charged via a USB Type C port. It has an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera while a 5-megapixel selfie sensor handles the job of clicking self-portraits and enables video calls.

In terms of connectivity, there is Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE support in case you opt for the variant equipped with cellular support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) expected price in India

While it is early days for us to suggest the price of the upcoming tablet in India as during the official unveil the company did not reveal the price of this tablet, however, it is rumoured that the 32 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant of Galaxy Tab A7 may be priced at EUR 235 or Rs. 20,500 approximately. The 32 GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant may be priced at EUR 293 or Rs. 25,600 approximately.

The 64 GB Wi-Fi, as well as LTE variants, are expected to be priced slightly higher for obvious reasons. The retailer who listed these tablets suggest that the 64 GB tablets may sell for EUR 266 or Rs. 23,200 and EUR 323 or Rs. 28,200 respectively.

These prices were listed on a Dutch e-commerce platform Centralpoint that also mentions that these tablets will start shipping from September 13.

Now assuming that Samsung sticks with the above-mentioned pricing, you can expect the price of Galaxy Tab A7 to be similar or at the max, slightly higher.

Via: MySmartPrice