Best 4G tablets in India under Rs 15,000 for October 2019

While smartphones these days sport bigger displays than ever, they still do not offer the same experience as a tablet. For people who consume a lot of visual content, tablets are a great way to enhance the viewing experience. The best 4G tablets are those which offer a combination of great display and superior audio making it an ultimate binge-watching device.

While there aren’t many great options in the sub-₹15,000 segment at present, if you’re out in the market looking for a multimedia device, the following 4G tablets are worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 245.2 x 149.4 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels | CPU: Exynos 7904 octa-core | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | Battery: 6,150mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Big screen to watch films

Stereo speakers

Long lasting battery

Average cameras

The Galaxy Tab A (2019) has a big 10.1-inch display and is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based Samsung One UI and is powered by the company’s Exynos 7904 chipset.

While you may not be able to churn out a lot of productivity from this tablet, it is an affordable device to watch videos and movies on. With a 6,150mAh battery, you can use it on-the-go without having to worry about running out of power.

Honor Mediapad T3 10

Weight: 460g | Dimensions: 229.8 x 159.8 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 9.6-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 4,800mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Compact

Decent battery life

Average camera performance

The Huawei MediaPad T3 10 has an aluminium back plate, rounded edges, and it feels great in your hand. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset coupled with 2GB / 3GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB internal memory.

It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI 5.1 on top. Considering the price, the tablet offers decent performance and good battery life.

Who should buy: Those looking for a sleek build and easy usability. It is available starting at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.

Who should not buy: Those who want the option to expand the storage.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2

Weight: 585g | Dimensions: 10.4 mm thick | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: ARM Cortex A53 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 7,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big display

Sustainable battery life

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Storage only expandable up to 64GB

On the heavy side

The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 is budget tablet that features a 10.1-inch display accompanied with a huge battery. You get a pleasant graphic experience without compromising on power with the 7,000 mAh battery.

The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 runs on a quad-core processor and has two storage variants: 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB. Both are expandable via microSD up to 64GB

One of the downside of the tablet is that it is still running on Android Marshmallow. The base variant retails for Rs 12,999 on Amazon, while the 3GB + 32GB model costs Rs 14,999.

Lenovo Tab V7

Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 177.9 x 86.5 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Octa-core processor | RAM: 3GB / 4GB | Storage: 32GB / 64GB | Battery: 5,180mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Lightweight

Android 9.0 Pie

Performance

The recently launched Lenovo Tab V7 is a good option if you are looking for a tablet that is packed with all the basic features you need. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and features a 6.9-inch full HD+ display.

The Lenovo Tab V7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie camera and is powered by a 5,180mAh battery with fast charge support.

Lenovo Tab 4 8

CPU: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280x800 pixels | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB, expandable up to 128GB | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP | Battery: 4850mAh | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Good storage

Good battery life

Impressive performance

Still runs on Android Nougat

Unimpressive camera performance

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 is a good option for those who want a well-performing phablet without breaking the bank. If you're not a budding photographer, or even too bothered about camera specs, the Lenovo Tab 4 is worth considering.

The impressive battery life and comfortable design ensures that you can use it for hours on end, and the full HD LCD display, while making the colours a little jarring at first, is good enough for the price.

The camera performance is a let-down, as well as the OS, but if a budget phablet with good performance and a long-lasting battery is your goal, the Lenovo Tab 4 8 is worth a look.