Are you ready for seven seasons of The Witcher TV show? It could happen...

You remember how you were playing The Witcher 3 for about a zillion hours? Well, in keeping with the epic length of the gaming series, plans for the Netflix The Witcher TV show could see the dark fantasy adventure stretch out just as long.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that she has plans for as many as seven series of the show.

"We don’t have a second season yet—God willing we will—but right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’" Hissrich said.

"The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

Game of Witchers

For those looking for something to fill that Game of Thrones shaped hole in their viewing schedules, The Witcher TV show will not only scratch the itch with its dark-fantasy concept, but also in the way it treats its characters.

Maybe hedge your bets on picking out a favorite, as Hissrich "[...]can't promise you that [anyone will be] very much alive," by the end of the first season.

Now, it's worth noting at this point that The Witcher TV show isn't currently slated for more than one series. But the strength of the property, the positive buzz around early trailers and Hissrich's willingness to discuss long-term plans points to optimism in the Netflix camp about its long-term future. It's good to know that Hissrich, however loose it may be, already has an endgame vision in mind too – hopefully one that will help it avoid the pitfalls Game of Thrones' conclusion ran into once it had used up George R. R. Martin's source literature.

Season one of The Witcher begins streaming on December 20, just in time for Christmas.