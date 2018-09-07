AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU plays Battlefield 5 at 30 fps

AMD’s latest Ryzen APUs , a.k.a. Accelerated Processing Units, come with surprisingly powerful graphics – especially the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G . But, how well do these chips handle the latest games?

WccfTech has given us a good idea, having just benchmarked the processor using the latest beta test of the upcoming Battlefield 5 first-person shooter (FPS), and the results are pretty stunning.

Running the game at 1080p resolution and medium graphics detail, the processor is able to produce a surprisingly consistent 30 frames per second (fps) in live gameplay. That’s the generally minimal acceptable frame rate for video games these days.

In the video, WccfTech then brings down the resolution scale to 75%, and the chip immediately sees gains of around 15 fps for a total of 45 fps on average.

While the golden number for video games is 60 fps, that’s often a lofty goal for even the latest dedicated graphics cards , so these numbers are rather astonishing for a video game that isn’t even finished.

There is plenty more optimization to do on the game developer’s part, so it’s possible we’ll see even better performance numbers from this processor while playing the final release.

Now, it should be said that – again – 30 fps at medium graphics detail is not the optimal way to play the latest FPS game. However, it is a completely acceptable way to play the game for mainstream gamers.

The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G costs just $169 (£149, AU$269). Compared to even the entry-level Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti at $189 (about £145, AU$265) or AMD Radeon RX 460 at $100 (about £77, AU$140), which then still need to rely on general processors to operate, the cost savings are crystal clear for mainstream gamers.

If you’re looking to gear up for the coming end-of-year PC gaming season, you might want to second guess that graphics card purchase if you don’t need the absolute best.