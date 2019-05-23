AMD Navi RX 3080 specs leak ahead of Computex 2019

Information on AMD Navi graphics cards keeps leaking out, and this time the specs for the AMD RX 3080 have been spotted online ahead of Computex 2019.

This leak comes via renowned leaker KOMACHI, and while the tweet was deleted, it was spotted by Wccftech. Despite the remarkably similar name, it doesn't look like the AMD Navi RX 3080 will go up against something like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080.

Instead, with its rumored 2,560 stream processors and 8GB of VRAM on a 256-bit bus, it looks like it will take on RTX 2070 instead – something that recent leaks back up. We've heard for a while now that the first round of AMD Navi graphics cards – known simply as 'Navi 10' – would occupy the mid-range, rather than competing with Nvidia's flagship RTX 2080 Ti.

It's all coming together, now

Because Computex 2019 is right around the corner, there's been a wave of speculation and leaks about AMD Navi, and it's all starting to come together.

We already know that the next-generation mid-range graphics cards from Team Red are coming in Q3 2019, and it's rumored that Nvidia is gearing up to compete. It hasn't been confirmed to appear at Computex, but just a couple days ago we heard a rumor that these new GPUs would be on sale by July 7.

Add that to all the leaked benchmarks, and we're pretty confident that at least some of the rumors are true. And, if Nvidia's recent 'Super' tease is any indication, Team Green is getting ready for something big to drop.

It's going to be interesting to see if these rumored new AMD Navi GPUs are going to be able to compete in the mid-range, as that's where the real AMD vs Nvidia smackdown typically occurs. The flagships of the world get the headlines, but the mid-range is where people usually spend their cash.

We just want to see if AMD can provide better value for the money at that $499 price tag with the Navi RX 3080 than Nvidia offers with the RTX 2070. But at least we don't have to wait too much longer until Computex 2019 to learn fact from fiction.