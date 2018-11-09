Adobe cuts 20% off Photoshop and Lightroom in its early Black Friday sale

Adobe has made an early start on its Black Friday sales by cutting 25% off the price of its Creative Cloud Photography Plan. This special package includes Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC, as well as up to 1TB cloud storage for your pictures.

The annual Photography Plan is down from $19.99 to $14.99 (or a 20% cut £9.98 to £8.32 per month in the UK with 20GB cloud storage), which is a great deal for so many premium apps. This special offer ends November 15, so move quickly!

In previous years, Adobe has offered some great discounts on full Creative Cloud subscriptions on Black Friday itself, so if you want access to the complete suite of creative apps (including Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and dozens more), keep an eye on its deals page over the coming weeks.

