Acer’s biggest curved monitor yet aims for total gaming immersion

Acer has launched a new curved gaming monitor which is a giant of a screen at 37.5-inches, and it comes complete with AMD’s FreeSync tech.

The Acer XR382CQK is an ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 1600, and it offers a 2300R curvature, which, along with the 21:9 aspect ratio, means better immersion for your gaming (or indeed movie watching).

It’s an IPS panel, so boasts good viewing angles as a result, with 100% sRGB coverage to boot. As mentioned you also get FreeSync to help combat stuttering and tearing, keeping frame rates smooth. This is a 75Hz monitor with a 5ms response time, so not the fastest out there by any means, but solid enough in those stakes.

The XR382CQK boasts a picture-in-picture mode, and also picture-by-picture which allows for two separate sources to be plugged into the monitor, with their respective images displayed side-by-side.

Acer has implemented a ‘ZeroFrame’ design, i.e. nicely thin bezels which are aesthetically pleasing, and very handy if you want to place several displays next to each other, as the effect should be something approaching seamless.

So what about connectivity? The monitor comes with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort v1.2, along with a quartet of USB 3.0 ports down the side – and a USB Type-C connector into the bargain.

This is the best gaming keyboard you can buy for your new monitor

A stand that delivers

Other nifty touches include an ergonomic stand with height, tilt and swivel adjustment, and a pair of integrated 7W speakers which boast DTS sound. There’s also the usual bevy of eyesight-protecting technologies including anti-flicker tech and a blue light filter.

Furthermore, there are clever touches for gamers including the ability to switch on-the-fly between three different display profiles, and pull off tricks such as changing black levels to more easily see opponents hiding in dark corners.

Acer’s XR382CQK monitor is on sale over in the US where it will set you back $1,300 (around £1,035, AU$1,695).

Update: Acer informed us that it incorrectly stated the XR382CQK monitor's resolution as 3440 x 1600. The correct resolution is 3840 x 1600. The story has been updated to reflect this.