Nintendo Switch Arms tips and tricks

Arms is perhaps the most major all-new Switch IP we've seen, and represents a substantial risk for Nintendo.

Featuring characters with telescopic (and interchangeable) 'arms', it's not really like any other fighting game on the market. Furthermore, it ramps up the challenge when it comes to single-player and online contests.

With that in mind, we've pulled together some hints and tips which should enable you to settle into the wild and wacky world of Arms come launch day.