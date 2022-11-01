Best Black Friday phone deals 2022: our early predictions

We're officially into November and that means Black Friday is right around the corner, and it's never too early to start preparing for the sales event of the year. That's especially true if you're eyeing off a savings opportunity on one of the year's best phones, so you can keep track of all the best discounts as they emerge right here on TechRadar.

From the iPhone to the Pixel, plus all the Flips, Folds and flops you can imagine - we'll have you covered for the best phone deals in Black Friday 2022.

Our guide to Black Friday phone deals will help you find the best options for you, showing you the top discounts on outright phones, mobile plans and phone accessories. We'll be updating this page all the way up to and throughout the Black Friday weekend, so make sure to keep an eye on this page during November as we prepare to ring in Black Friday 2022 with all the hottest phone deals.

Black Friday phone deals: our predictions

Black Friday phone deals we expect to see in 2022

So what Black Friday phone deals do we expect to see at this year's sale? There's likely to be some solid deals on plans for the hottest handsets released this year, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro, while outright handsets for slightly older models like the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are extremely likely from the likes of Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and eBay.

The best phone deal for you during Black Friday 2022 will depend on your own needs, but whatever those needs might be there's a significant chance you'll have plenty of deals to choose from between November 25-28.

To give us a slight idea of what we might be able to expect, let's take a look at some of the hottest discounts we saw last year for Black Friday 2021.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | AU$34.69p/m for 24 months at Telstra (savings of AU$600) The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (opens in new tab) was only a few short months from its release, yet received a saving of AU$600 from Telstra during Black Friday 2021 when signing up to a 24-month plan. This year there will be the latest model in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) to consider, one of the very best phones on the market, and there's every reason to think the likes of Telstra will look to offer similarly enticing deals on the S22 Ultra for Black Friday 2022.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | AU$849 at Amazon (32% savings or more than AU$400) Prefer to buy your handsets outright? Black Friday offers plenty of options here too, with this super deal from Amazon a perfect example. Outside of a sales event like Black Friday, you're not likely to find a premium smartphone less than 12 months from its release date receiving a discount like this one. As above, there's a high likelihood this model's successor will benefit from similar deals in 2022, so keep your eyes peeled for the best of these opportunities as they pop up.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 | AU$150 off at Optus The Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) was a month from its release date by the time Black Friday rolled around in 2021, but that didn't stop it from getting a discount. Given how recent its launch had then been, the modesty of the discount the Pixel 6 received suddenly looks a whole let better. This year, there's the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) to consider. It's also a recent release, but that doesn't mean it won't benefit from a discount during Black Friday this year and that's well worth watching out for.

Black Friday FAQs

When will the best Black Friday phone deals start in 2022? When will we start to see official Black Friday phone deals? Black Friday proper falls on November 25 this year, however, we could start to see sales pop up well before that. This varies from retailer to retailer as they try to outdo each other with earlier and earlier sales, but the best deals typically happen between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Still, keep a lookout from about a week ahead of the actual Black Friday date.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday phone deals? In Australia, you'll find the best Black Friday phone deals from many of the usual brick and mortar retailers, along with several reliable online stores. That's not to even mention the telco providers like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone more than willing to get in on the fun. In our experience, you can count on retailers like JB Hi-FI, Amazon, eBay and Kogan among others to play host to some particularly fantastic phone deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Be sure to compare prices in the run-up to Black Friday, and before making your final purchase.

How can I get the best Black Friday phone deals?

Buying a phone on Black Friday can be stressful – there are dozens of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which offers are genuinely good... and which aren't.

Our team will also be sorting through all the Black Friday phone deals to bring you the very best offers on this page. It's also worth doing your homework ahead of time so you can score the best phone at the lowest price available.

Before Black Friday kicks off, it's important to consider ahead of time whether you're in the market for a standalone deal or saving on a plan – either way you'll all find the best discounts as they come up right here.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like phones – where retailers are looking to still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

We saw during last year's Black Friday sales that retailers weren't shy in offering savings for even the latest smartphone releases, so the sky might be the limit for what might land a discount during Black Friday 2022.

What about Cyber Monday – will there be better phone deals than on Black Friday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 28 this year. You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday phone deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great second chance to find a discounted phone or plan at a discount.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.